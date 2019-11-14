|
|
|
ERSKINE (Clark) Robert Tragically, passed away at home on 1st November, 2019. Robert, aged 44 years, of Kirkcaldy. Robert, was the beloved son of Elizabeth and David Erskine, a father to Georgia Scott, a caring brother to Melanie and Veronica, a much loved uncle to David, Aimee, Douglas and Louie, a loving grandson to Mary and loved nephew to John, Robert, Sandra, Trish, Lynda and Alex, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 20th November, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 14, 2019