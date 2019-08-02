Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
14:00
Ceres Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert DRYSDALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert DRYSDALE

Notice Condolences

Robert DRYSDALE Notice
DRYSDALE Robert (Bob) Peacefully, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2019, Robert (Bob), aged 89 years, of Cupar, loving husband of Rita, loved father of Bob, loving and caring grandfather to Andrew, Mark and Lynsey, much loved brother to Douglas and Hazel also a loving great-grandfather and good friend to many. Funeral service at Ceres Cemetery, on Monday, 12th August, 2019, at 2.00 p.m., to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family Flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.