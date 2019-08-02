|
DRYSDALE Robert (Bob) Peacefully, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2019, Robert (Bob), aged 89 years, of Cupar, loving husband of Rita, loved father of Bob, loving and caring grandfather to Andrew, Mark and Lynsey, much loved brother to Douglas and Hazel also a loving great-grandfather and good friend to many. Funeral service at Ceres Cemetery, on Monday, 12th August, 2019, at 2.00 p.m., to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family Flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 2, 2019