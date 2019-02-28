|
DONALDSON Robert Passed away peacefully at Chapel Level Care Home, Kirkcaldy on Monday, 18 th February, 2019. Robert, aged 84 years, of Kirkcaldy, dearly beloved husband of Carol and a much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother and uncle. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Monday, 11 th March, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Great Ormond Street Hospital, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 28, 2019
