Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
13:15
St Leonard's Parish Church
Hepburn Gardens,
, St Andrews
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
14:00
St Andrews Western Cemetery
CATION Robert (Rab) Peacefully, at St Andrews Community Hospital, after a short illness, on 15th February, 2019, Robert (Rab), much loved dad to Vivien, Gordon and the late Steven, a dear grandad to Abbie and Leo, loved brother to Frances and the late Grant, brother-in-law to Cy and a friend to many. Funeral service in St Leonard's Parish Church, Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews, on Tuesday, 26th February, at 1.15 p.m., to which all family are respectfully invited, interment thereafter in St Andrews Western Cemetery, at 2 p.m. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, can be made in aid of Ward 2, St Andrews Community Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 22, 2019
