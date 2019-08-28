Home

CAIRNS Robert Mary, Bruce, Andrea and family wish to thank most sincerely, all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all staff in Admissions Ward 2 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for their tender, compassionate care, to Co-op Funeral Care Leven for help and support, to Rev Gilbert Nisbett for a comforting, uplifting service in Leven Parish Church and at the graveside in MacDuff Cemetery, to Denise for the wonderful meal at Leven Thistle Golf Club, to all those who paid their last respects and helped raise the sum of £350 for Friends of Leven Child Development Centre.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 28, 2019
