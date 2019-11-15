|
BLYTH Robert Peacefully, after a short illness at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Friday, 8th November, 2019. Robert (Bob), aged 77 years of Cupar. Much loved brother of Andy, Doug, Joyce and the late Norrie, also a very much loved uncle and good friend to many. Memorial service on Monday, 25th November, in Cupar Old and St Michael of Tarvit Parish Church, Kirkgate, Cupar, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be made at church doors for Bob's favourite charities.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 15, 2019