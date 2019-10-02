|
BALLANTYNE Robert After a short illness fought with great courage and dignity at Queen Margaret Hospital with his loving family by his side on Sunday, 22nd September, 2019, Robert (Banty), aged 79, beloved husband of the late Janice, a loving dad to Tommy, Elma, Karen, Robert, Tracy and father-in-law to James, Angela, Davy and Jake, beloved brother, brother-in-law and uncle, much loved grandad, Di and great-grandad. Funeral service to be held at Co-op Funeralcare, 663 Wellesley Road, Denbeath, on 4th October, 2019, at 10.15 a.m. Interment thereafter at Methilmill Cemetery, at 11.00 a.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Donations may be given on leaving the service, if so desired, on behalf of Methilhaven Home Daycare/Respite Residents Fund.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 2, 2019