More Obituaries for Robert ANDERSON
Robert ANDERSON

Robert ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Robert (Bob) Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, 23rd June, 2019, at Cameron Hospital, Windygates, Bob, aged 84 years, of Kirkcaldy. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and dear dad of the late Garry. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 8th July, at 3.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for the George Sharp Unit at Cameron Hospital, Windygates, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on July 4, 2019
