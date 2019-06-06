|
|
|
SNEDDON Richard Janet and family, would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy received after their sad loss of Richard. Special thanks to Gwen Walker, A Cherished Memory, for her uplifting service and to Barry and Iain at Stevenson Funeral Directors for their excellent support and help. We would also like to thank all at West Park Care Home, Leslie, for their wonderful care. Thanks to all who attended the service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium and generous donations of £100 to Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
Published in Fife Today on June 6, 2019
Read More