Ray (nee Welsh) Suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Victoria Hospital, on Wednesday, 16th October, 2019, Ray (nee Welsh), aged 80 years, of Kingskettle, formerly of Ballater and Biggar. Beloved wife of the late Alec, a much loved mum of John, Shona and the late Sheila, also a loving and dear nana, great-nana, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and a good friend to many. Funeral service in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 12th November, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the crematorium doors for MS Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 25, 2019
