MORRISON Randall Died peacefully, in the care of St Andrew's Community Hospital on 6th November 2019, much loved son of Vincin and loving husband to Irene. There will be a private funeral for close family members in keeping with Randall's wishes that there should be no fuss. Irene and Vincin would like to thank all the relatives, friends, neighbours and members of local golf clubs for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy they have received.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 15, 2019