DALE Rae Suddenly, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 27th September, 2019, Rae, aged 59 years, beloved wife of Bruce, much loved mum of Gillian and Darlene, loving mother-in-law of Paul and Martin, devoted gran of Ben, Jack and Kate and a dear daughter of William and Helen Wallace. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 8th October, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited . Family flowers only please but donations may be given in aid of Cancer Research UK if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 2, 2019