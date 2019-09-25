Home

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:45
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Rab SMART

SMART Rab Peacefully, on Thursday, 19th September, 2019, Rab, aged 84 years. Devoted husband to the late Mattie, loving dad to Robert, Albert, the late Elaine, Norman and Yvonne. Much loved grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad. Funeral service to be held on Tuesday, 1st October, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, for 12.45 p.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations may be made, in lieu, on leaving the service for Help for Heroes.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 25, 2019
