Resources More Obituaries for Rab CATION Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rab CATION

Notice CATION Rab The family of the late Rab would like to thank most sincerely all relatives friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, received in the sad loss of Rab, special thanks to doctors and nurses at Ninewells and St Andrews Community Hospital for all the care and attention, also to the Rev Beebee for his kind visit and most comforting services at the church and graveside, to Syd Stevenson of William Purves Funeral Directors for all his help with the arrangements and to all who paid their last respects to Rab and donated so generously £380 for St Andrews Community Hospital Ward 2. Thank you all. Published in Fife Today on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices