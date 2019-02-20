Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:15
The Studio
Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00
Methilmill Cemetery
SALMON Phyllis Very peacefully, at Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy, with her loving family by her side, on Saturday, 9th February, 2019, Phyllis, aged 90 years, of Methil, a much loved mum, gran, great-gran and a special friend to many.
Phyllis will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service to take place at The Studio (formerly Innerleven East Parish Church), Methil, on Monday, 4th March, at 10.15 a.m., thereafter to Methilmill Cemetery, where Phyllis will be laid to rest, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 20, 2019
