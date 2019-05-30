Resources More Obituaries for Pete ANDERSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pete ANDERSON

Notice ANDERSON Pete May and the family of the late Pete would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers following their sad loss. Sincere thanks to Funeral Director Callum Robertson for his care and guidance and Neil Dorward for his comforting service. Special thanks to all medical staff who helped look after Pete. Thank you to all those who paid their last respects to Pete and contributed so generously to the collection. The £400 raised has been donated to Unit 1, Victoria Hospital for their excellent care. Published in Fife Today on May 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices