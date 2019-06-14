|
|
|
TAIT Patricia Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Friday, 7th June, 2019, Patricia, aged 79, beloved wife of Ron, loving mother of Fiona and dearly loved sister of Sandra and granny of Cameron and Morgan. Funeral service in Hope Park & Martyrs Parish Church, St Mary's Place, St Andrews, on Wednesday, 19th June, at 1.15 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited, thereafter to Kirkcaldy Crematorium for 3 p.m. Family flowers only please, however donations may be given at the church or crematorium for the British Lung Foundation for pulmonary fibrosis.
Published in Fife Today on June 14, 2019
