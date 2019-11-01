|
LOWRY Patricia Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Sunday, 27th October, 2019. Patricia, dearly beloved wife of the late Norman, much loved mum to Ann and Steven and a dear granny to Matthew and Johnny. Funeral service in St Leonards Parish Church, Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews, on Wednesday, 6th November, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Interment thereafter in the Western Cemetery, at 11 a.m.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 1, 2019