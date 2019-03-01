Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
09:45
St Columba's RC Church
Kirkgate, Cupar
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00
Cupar Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Owen CATTIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen CATTIGAN

Notice Condolences

Owen CATTIGAN Notice
CATTIGAN Owen Suddenly, but peacefully, at Northlands Nursing Home, Blairgowrie, on Friday, 22nd February, 2019, Owen, aged 87 years, of Cupar, beloved husband of Jenny, much loved dad of Mary, Eileen and the late Bridget, also a loving grandad, great-grandad, father-in-law, uncle and a good friend to many. Reception of Remains followed by Requiem Mass, on Tuesday, 5th March, in St Columba's RC Church, Kirkgate, Cupar, at 9.50 a.m., and thereafter to Cupar Cemetery, for 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be made at church doors for Dementia Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.