CATTIGAN Owen Suddenly, but peacefully, at Northlands Nursing Home, Blairgowrie, on Friday, 22nd February, 2019, Owen, aged 87 years, of Cupar, beloved husband of Jenny, much loved dad of Mary, Eileen and the late Bridget, also a loving grandad, great-grandad, father-in-law, uncle and a good friend to many. Reception of Remains followed by Requiem Mass, on Tuesday, 5th March, in St Columba's RC Church, Kirkgate, Cupar, at 9.50 a.m., and thereafter to Cupar Cemetery, for 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be made at church doors for Dementia Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 1, 2019
