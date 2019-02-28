Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:45
Salvation Army Hall
Hill Street
Kirkcaldy
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:45
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
CHARLTON Olive Maud Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 14th February, 2019, Olive, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert, much loved mum of Robert, Elizabeth and David and a dear mother-in-law, gran and great-gran. Funeral service at the Salvation Army Hall, Hill Street, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 5th March, at 11.45 a.m., thereafter to Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 12.45 p.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Salvation Army on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 28, 2019
