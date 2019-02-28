|
CHARLTON Olive Maud Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 14th February, 2019, Olive, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert, much loved mum of Robert, Elizabeth and David and a dear mother-in-law, gran and great-gran. Funeral service at the Salvation Army Hall, Hill Street, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 5th March, at 11.45 a.m., thereafter to Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 12.45 p.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Salvation Army on leaving the service.
