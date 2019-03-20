Resources More Obituaries for Norrie STEWART Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norrie STEWART

Notice STEWART Norrie Carol, Tracy and the family of the late Norrie Stewart wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement, also for the cards, messages and floral tributes received. Special thanks to our cousin Bill Stewart for being there every step of the way, thanks to Rev. Elisabeth Cranfield, for a service that was true to Norrie, to the staff of Co-op Funeralcare Denbeath for their care and professionalism and Wilma for the catering provided at the Bowling Club after the service. Finally, thanks to everyone who paid their last respects to Norrie at the church and graveside. A total of £526 was generously donated for Poppy Scotland. Published in Fife Today on Mar. 20, 2019