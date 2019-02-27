Home

Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00
Methilhill Parish Church
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00
MacDuff Cemetery
STEWART Norman (Norrie) Suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by the family that he adored and who adored him, Norman Thomson Stewart (Norrie), aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Isobel, loving dad to Carol and Tracy, friend and father-in-law to Davie and John, proud grandad of Joel, Romy, Cally, Paula, Caelum and Millie. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, 7th March, at Methilhill Parish Church, at 10 a.m., thereafter to MacDuff Cemetery, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 27, 2019
