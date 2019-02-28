|
|
|
WARDROP Nettie Peacefully, at Cameron Hospital, Windygates, with her family by her side, on 15th February, 2019. Nettie, aged 95 years of Kirkcaldy. Beloved wife of the late Bill and a much loved mum, gran, and g.g. who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 7th March, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Letham Ward, Cameron Hospital, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More