PHILP Neil The family of the late Neil Philp wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received after their sudden sad loss.
A special thanks to Callum and his team at Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their excellent care and professional support throughout and also Denis Madden for his words of comfort at the service in Callum Robertson Funeral Directors and Dysart Cemetery. Finally, thanks to all who paid their last respects and generously donated £180 for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 5, 2019