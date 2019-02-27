|
WRIGHT Nanette Peacefully, following a long illness, at Lammermuir House Care Home, Dunbar, Nanette, aged 83 years, formerly of Laverock Avenue, Glenrothes, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Brian, the late Dorothy, Pamela and Gillian, loving grannie and great-grannie and a friend to many.
Funeral to be held on Tuesday,
5th March, 2019, at 3.45 p.m., at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of Alzheimer Scotland Dementia Dog Project.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 27, 2019
