PARTER Nancy Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, 7th October, 2019. Nancy, aged 63 years, of Kirkcaldy. Much loved partner of David, loving mum of Mark and Colin, dear sister of Ronnie and dearly loved granny of Erinn and Lyall. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 31st October, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. but donations may be given at the crematorium for British Heart Foundation, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 24, 2019
