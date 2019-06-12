|
McPHERSON
Nancy The family of the late Nancy McPherson wish to thank most sincerely all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following the very sad loss of Nancy. Special thanks to Lana and all staff at Denbeath Co-op Funeral Services for their care, understanding, sympathy and support with all the arrangements. Also to all who contributed to the £312.80 which was donated to the Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland. Thanks to all who paid their respects.
Published in Fife Today on June 12, 2019
