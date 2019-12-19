Home

Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
13:30
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
JONES Nancy Following a long illness at Preston House Care Home, Glenrothes, on 11th December, 2019, Nancy, aged 88 years, of Kirkcaldy. Beloved wife of the late Ted, loving mother to Linda, Wendy and Jennifer, also mother-in-law to Roger and Grant, devoted grandma and great-grandma. Funeral to be held at 1.30 p.m., on Monday, 30th December, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of Alzheimer Scotland on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 19, 2019
