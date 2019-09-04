|
THOMSON Muriel Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Tuesday, 27th August, 2019, Muriel Thomson (nee Leslie), dearly loved wife of George, much loved mum of Lesley and Keith and a loving granny. Funeral service to be held at Dundee Crematorium, on Thursday, 12th September, at 2.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. If desired, donations may be given at the crematorium, for the Save the Children Fund.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 4, 2019