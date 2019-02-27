|
MALCOLM Moira Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on Monday, 18th February, 2019, Moira, aged 72 years of Glenrothes. A dearly loved and precious wife of Alastair, a much loved and cherished mum of Lorraine and Gail, also a loving and devoted gran and great-gran.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 7th March, 2019, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations may be given in aid of British Heart Foundation, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 27, 2019
