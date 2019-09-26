|
WALLACE Michael Peacefully, at St Andrews Community Hospital, on Tuesday, 24th September, 2019, Michael (Mike) Wallace, aged 77 years, of Kirkcaldy, beloved husband of Eileen, loving father, grandfather and brother and friend to many. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 4th October, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to AMMF Charity, if so desired at the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 26, 2019