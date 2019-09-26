Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael WALLACE

Notice Condolences

Michael WALLACE Notice
WALLACE Michael Peacefully, at St Andrews Community Hospital, on Tuesday, 24th September, 2019, Michael (Mike) Wallace, aged 77 years, of Kirkcaldy, beloved husband of Eileen, loving father, grandfather and brother and friend to many. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 4th October, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to AMMF Charity, if so desired at the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.