Notice PRATT Michael The family of the late Michael Pratt would like to express their thanks to Dr Frances and the staff of Ward 23, Victoria Hospital and the staff at the Victoria Hospice for all their care and attention, also to the domestic staff at the Victoria Hospital for the beautiful flowers. Special thanks also to Mr Denis Madden for his comforting service, to Sandy and the team at Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their help and guidance, The White Heather for the catering, finally to all who paid their last respects to Michael at the crematorium and generously donated £300 to the Victoria Hospice. Published in Fife Today on May 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices