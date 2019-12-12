|
CALLAGHAN Michael Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on December 6, 2019, Michael, aged 81 years, of Kirkcaldy. Beloved husband to Margaret, devoted dad to Patrick, a loving grandad to Matthew and Andrew, a much loved brother to Benny, also a caring father-in-law to Jenny and a friend to many, who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at St Marie's RC Church, on Tuesday, 17th December, at 12 noon, thereafter to Hayfield Cemetery for the committal service at 1.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 12, 2019