Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
13:30
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
CARSTAIRS Metrina Peacefully, at home on Friday, 8th March, 2019, after a short illness bravely borne. Metrina, aged 64 years of the Boreland, Dysart, loving wife to William, a devoted mother to James and Stephen, doting grandmother to Sophie, Felicity, Mia and James. She was loved from the Philippines to Scotland. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 21st March, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given to Marie Curie, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 14, 2019
