HONEYMAN Melony (Mel) 2nd Anniversary
I will always love and miss you,
With every passing day,
The longing just to see you,
Will never go away.
Love from Tam, Arron, Nico and Savannah xxxx
Sadly two years today,
Our granny passed away.
Love from Bailey, Brooke and baby Bonnie xxx.
Your memories are a keepsake,
From which we'll never part.
God has you in his keeping,
We have you in our heart.
Love from mum, dad Brian , Keith and sister-in-law Ashley xxx.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 27, 2019
