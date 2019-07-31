|
MARTIN May Peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019, May, aged 87, beloved wife of the late Eddie, loved mum of Alan, Derek and Lesley, loved mother-in-law, gran and great-gran. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 5th August, 2019, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given to Dialysis Unit, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy in May's memory.
Published in Fife Today on July 31, 2019