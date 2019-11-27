|
COOK May (Christie) Peacefully, at home, following an illness fought with great strength of character and surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, 22nd November, 2019. May, aged 83 years, of Methil, dear wife of Andy, dearly loved, special mum of Mary, Beth, Louise, Helen, Wilma and Billy, much loved mother-in-law of Gordon and Rab, a dear sister and a proud gran and great-gran. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 5th December, at 11 a.m., to which all are most welcome. Family flowers only please, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation in May's memory on leaving the service if you so wish, for the ongoing work of Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 27, 2019