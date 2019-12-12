|
|
|
ERSKINE Matthew The family of the late Matthew Erskine wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and messages of support following the recent sad loss of Matthew. Special thanks to the British Legion for their respect shown, to Denis Madden for his uplifting service, to Ian Johnston Funeral Directors for their care and compassion shown throughout and to the Victoria Hospice for their excellent care of Matthew. Final thanks to all who attended the service and donated so kindly to The British Legion and Alzheimer Scotland. A total of £550 was raised.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 12, 2019