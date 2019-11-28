Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew ERSKINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew ERSKINE

Notice Condolences

Matthew ERSKINE Notice
ERSKINE Matthew Peacefully, on Monday, 18th November, 2019, at the Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, with his loving family by his side. Matthew, aged 75 years, of Kirkcaldy. He was a much loved and cherished husband to Valerie, a loving dad to Rhona, Amanda, Tanya and Cheryl, a beloved grandad and great-grandad, also a friend to so many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 4th December, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for the British Legion, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -