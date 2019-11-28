|
ERSKINE Matthew Peacefully, on Monday, 18th November, 2019, at the Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, with his loving family by his side. Matthew, aged 75 years, of Kirkcaldy. He was a much loved and cherished husband to Valerie, a loving dad to Rhona, Amanda, Tanya and Cheryl, a beloved grandad and great-grandad, also a friend to so many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 4th December, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for the British Legion, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 28, 2019