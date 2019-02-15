Resources More Obituaries for Mary ZANRE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary ZANRE

Notice ZANRE Mary The family of the late Mary would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the very kind expressions of sympathy, visits, cards, flowers and phone calls received following their recent sad loss.

Thanks to the doctors and staff at Adamson Hospital and to all the staff at Lunardi Court Nursing Home for the care given to Mary. Grateful thanks to Monsignor Pat McInally for his uplifting service, to Steven Stewart Funeral Directors for all their help and guidance. Also, to everyone who paid their respects at the church and cemetery and who so kindly donated the sum of £310 for Age Concern, Cupar. Published in Fife Today on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices