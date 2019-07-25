|
WELLCOAT Mary The family of the late Mary Wellcoat would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, following their recent sad loss of Ray. Special thanks to Craig Adamson for his comforting service.
To Ally and Ian of Ian Johnston Funeral Directors for their compassion and professionalism shown throughout. Grateful thanks to Ward 34 at the Victoria Hospital for their care shown to Ray during her time there. Final thanks to all who paid their last respects to Ray at Hayfield Cemetery, it gave the family great comfort.
Published in Fife Today on July 25, 2019