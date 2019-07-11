|
WELLCOAT Mary (Ray) Peacefully on Friday, 5th July, 2019. at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, after an illness bravely borne. Ray, aged 81 years, of Kirkcaldy, formerly of Kinglassie. Loving wife to Edward, cherished mum to Margo, much loved gran to Danielle and Michelle, a doting great gran to Alfie James and a friend to many, who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at Hayfield Cemetery, on Tuesday, 16th July, at 2 p.m., to which family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on July 11, 2019