|
|
|
THOMSON Mary Peacefully, at home with her loving children by her side, on Wednesday, 11th September, 2019, Mary, aged 82, of Meldrum Crescent, Burntisland. A devoted mum, gran, sister, mother-in-law and friend to many. Mary will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral service shall be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 23rd September, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family, friends and neighbours are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 19, 2019