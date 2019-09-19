Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary THOMSON

Notice Condolences

Mary THOMSON Notice
THOMSON Mary Peacefully, at home with her loving children by her side, on Wednesday, 11th September, 2019, Mary, aged 82, of Meldrum Crescent, Burntisland. A devoted mum, gran, sister, mother-in-law and friend to many. Mary will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral service shall be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 23rd September, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family, friends and neighbours are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.