Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
14:30
Balgeddie House Hotel
Glenrothes
TAYLOR Mary Mary Taylor, passed away on 24th May, 2019, in Solihull. Mary, who had lived in Fife, mostly Glenrothes, all her life, moved down south to be beside her son Gareth and daughter Laura. Mary's life was lost to dementia. Funeral takes place in Solihull, on 21st June, followed by a gathering in Glenrothes, on Saturday, 6th July, at 2.30 p.m., at Balgeddie House Hotel. Anyone who knew Mary is welcome to join the family at Balgeddie, to celebrate this wonderful woman's life.
Published in Fife Today on June 13, 2019
