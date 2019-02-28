|
|
|
SLAVEN Mary The family of the late Mary Slaven would like to thank all family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy received in cards and flowers during their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to Father Brian Gowans and Father Isadore for their comforting service, to the Salmond family for their musical input and to Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their kindness, attention and help. Finally, thanks to all who attended the Requiem Mass to pay their last respects and generously
donated £267 to Mary's Meals.
Mary is at peace now.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 28, 2019
