SELLING Mary 1st Anniversary
23/02/2018
In loving memory of our mum, gran and great-gran.
They say that times a healer,
But as the time goes on,
I seem to find it just as hard,
To face the fact you've gone.
And today it's the anniversary,
Of the day that you went away,
And I'm standing here at your graveside,
And believe me when I say,
You'll never be forgotten,
And every year I'll shed a tear,
But it's only because I love you,
And wish that you were still here. From your loving daughter Audrey, granddaughter Natalie and great-grandchildren Clare and Callum xxx.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 21, 2019
