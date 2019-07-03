|
WARD Mary Patterson In loving memory of our mother, Mary Patterson, who died 8th July, 1973. Our father, William, who died 6th July, 1986.
Also our sisters May, who died 13th February, 1978 and Teresa, who died 28th July, 1990, also Colin, who died 18th April, 1993 and Graham, who died 19th February, 2009, also Michael, who died 13th July, 2015.
We cannot bring the old days back,
When we were all together,
But secret tears and loving thoughts,
Will live with us forever.
Always in our thoughts.
Inserted by all the family xx.
Published in Fife Today on July 3, 2019