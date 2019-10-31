Home

Ian Johnston Funeral Directors
142 St Clair Street
Kirkcaldy, Fife KY1 2BZ
01592 652133
MACINNES Mary Sandy and the family would like to thank the many family and friends for their unwavering support of sympathy received during their recent sad loss of Mary. Grateful thanks to Craig Adamson for his lovely service. Also to Ian Johnston Funeral Directors for their care, support and professionalism shown throughout. Finally, thanks to all who paid their last respects to Mary at the crematorium and donated so generously to Children with Cancer of which £350 was raised.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 31, 2019
