LEITCH Mary Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on Friday, 30th August, 2019, Mary, aged 91 years, beloved wife of the late David and a much loved and devoted mum, gran and great-gran who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 12th September, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of Ward 43 Staff at Victoria Hospital, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 4, 2019