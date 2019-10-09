Home

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
16:00
St Agatha's RC Church
Methil
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
09:45
St Agatha's RC Church
Methil
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Mary EASTON Notice
EASTON Mary Suddenly but peacefully, in her sleep, on 30th September, 2019, Mary, aged 79 years, of Methil. Devoted wife of David Easton, much loved mum of Catherine, Paul, David and John and a loving granny and great-granny. RIP. Reception of remains at St Agatha's RC Church, Methil, on Sunday, 20th October, at 4 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, 21st October, at 9.45 a.m. and thereafter to Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 11 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited, please wear colour.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 9, 2019
